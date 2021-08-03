4 ships off UAE in Gulf of Oman warn they’ve lost control

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Four ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates are broadcasting warnings that they have lost control of their steering under unclear circumstances. That came as authorities reported “an incident” was underway in the area. It wasn’t immediately clear what was happening off the coast of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday. The four crude oil tankers reported via their Automatic Identification System trackers that they were “not under command.” That typically means a vessel has lost power and can no longer steer. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations only warned ships that “an incident is currently underway” without elaborating.