White House calls on states to prevent evictions

WASHINGTON (AP/WREX) — The White House is moving to pressure state and local governments to swiftly adopt policies to protect renters after an eviction moratorium expired over the weekend.

That could potentially push millions of Americans out of their homes. In a statement on Monday, the White House emphasized that the federal government has provided $46.5 billion to keep renters in their homes.

But it accused states and cities of being "too slow to act," preventing that aid from making its way to tenants whose livelihoods have been upended by the pandemic.

The focus on states comes as President Joe Biden faces stinging criticism, including from some in his own party, that he was was slow to address the end of the moratorium.

Illinois' moratorium remains in place but eviction filing began on August 1st, and evictions will begin September 1st.

If you live in Winnebago county and you need help to pay your rent, you can still get help.

One option is rental assistance from Winnebago county. Applications re-opened Sunday.

To qualify, you must make less than 80% of the median household income of the community.

In Winnebago County, a family of four would need to make $55,700 or less.

A single person would need to make $39,000 or less.

To apply, call 815-972-7368 and then choose option number three.

Applications remain open until August 15th.

If you started working on your application for the Illinois rental payment program before July 18th, your landlord can still access and complete it.

You can get up to $25,000 dollars for up to 15 months of assistance.

The grant can cover the past due rent from the past 12 months and future rental assistance for the next three months.

If approved, the grant will be paid to the housing provider in the form of a check. Landlords have until August 15th to finish the application.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.