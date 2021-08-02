PREVIEW: Stateline school districts say they need more teachers and now

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It is the home stretch of the back to school season and after a school year unlike any other, districts say they are facing a new issue: hiring educators.



Going into the fall, school districts in our region still have open positions with just weeks until the first day of school.



"Typically by now we have everybody hired," says Oregon Elementary School principal Kelli Virgil, "so I am stressing a little bit."



Nationwide, the pandemic changed the educational landscape and that fell predominantly on teachers. Pushing some educators to retire early, others to transfer districts and some to leave the profession entirely. All of this movement, on top of normal hiring ebbs and flow and a historic teacher shortage in Illinois, has put districts in a pinch.



"It use to be where your candidate pool were easily 20 to 25 and you're trying to get down to a field of 6," says North Boone Community Unit School District superintendent Mike Greenlee, "our candidate fields now are if we can get to three or four we feel pretty lucky."



