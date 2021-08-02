Phantom Regiment brings Drum Corps back to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After COVID-19 forced Drum Corps International to cancel the 2020 competitive season, the sound of drums and horns are back in the 815 as Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps return to action.

The corps has been a staple of the Rockford community for over 65 years and Director David Warren says being able to perform for the community once again is something he was most excited for.

"It's absolutely incredible. I mean, you can go anywhere in the nation and they probably don't know what drum corps is, you go to a lot of places in Rockford and you know exactly who the Phantom Regiment is."

Members from all over the country flocked to Evansville, Indiana for a month of training before making the trip back up to Rockford where they will be housed for the two week season.

Despite the normal eight week season being shortened to just two, Abby Kent, tuba section leader from Louisiana says that although the time is cut short, it's a celebration.

"Every step of the way has been a little more emotional, which feels a little weird, but really celebratory in a way," she said.

For drumline section leader Sean Anderson, he didn't believe the moment he would be able to compete with his friends again would happen.

"Getting out of the car and seeing everyone there, just that was enough to be like wow were actually back and doing this for real."

Since 1972, the corps has placed top ten in the world all but five times, but this season, it's not about the score or the placement and the members embrace it.

"It's really getting to perform for the crowd," Kent said.

"That's the reason we do this."

As for the staff of the Regiment, being able to get the members back out on the field after a long, stressful year was an accomplishment for Warren.

"For everything they went through, not just with Drum Corps being cancelled, but pretty much every aspect of their life being turned upside down, it's just amazing for me to see them be so excited every day."

Phantom Regiment will host their home show at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium on Friday, August 6th at 7:30 P.M.

They will also be hosting a community performance at the music shell at Sinnissippi Park on Tuesday, August 3rd from 6-8 P.M.