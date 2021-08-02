Olivo Taco opens new location in Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A Rockford business is expanding into Belvidre!

Olivo Taco opened its newest location in the 600 block of S. State St. in Belvidere on Monday.

It's the restaurants second brick and mortar location. The first location is on the 300 block of College Ave. in Rockford.

The owner says this location was meant to open earlier, but was pushed back due to the pandemic. Regardless, the owner says it wouldn't be possible to open a second location without community support.

"Hopefully, from now everything goes on smoothly. We want to support the community the same way it supported us. And at the same time, we still have to go through helping one another with health with all that's going on," Mahmud Zatar, Owner of Olivo Taco, told 13 WREX.

The Belvidere location is open Monday through Saturday.