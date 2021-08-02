Newsom can’t tie recall to GOP in voter guide, lawsuit says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top supporters of the recall against California Gov. Gavin Newsom want to block him from branding it as a Republican effort in the official election guide that will be sent to voters. The Democratic governor is facing a recall election on Sept. 14 that could kick him out of office early. His statement in the voter guide refers to the effort as a Republican recall driven by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Two Republican activists who led the effort say those statements are false they’re asking a judge to remove Newsom’s use of the word Republican in all but one place.