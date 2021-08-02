New York City FC seeks to build upon 3-game win streak with victory over Chicago

New York City FC (8-5-2) vs. Chicago Fire (3-9-4)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +238, New York City FC -102, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when it visits Chicago.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-4-3 at home. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago and had 24 assists.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall a season ago while going 5-5-3 on the road. New York City FC averaged 1.8 goals on 6.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Miguel Navarro (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Elliot Collier (injured).

New York City FC: Sean Johnson, Heber (injured), James Sands, Talles Magno (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.