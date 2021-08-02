Law to allow permanent no-contact orders in sex convictions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois law will soon allow victims of sexual crimes to renew orders prohibiting contact by their assailants without having to face them in court. A law signed last week makes civil orders of no contact with survivors permanent in cases where the perpetrator was convicted. Sen. Steve Stadelman and Rep. Dave Vella, both Rockford Democrats, sponsored the measure to limit victim trauma. Current law requires sexual-assault survivors to face their assailants in court every two years to renew no-contact orders. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law Friday. It takes effect Jan. 1.