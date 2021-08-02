Italy’s Draghi puts key justice reforms to confidence vote

ROME (AP) — A last-minute pledge in Italy that populist 5-Star Movement lawmakers in Parliament would back a crucial justice reforms bill appeared to assure its passage in a confidence vote. The Chamber of Deputies scheduled the vote in the legislature for Monday night. Italy’s current premier, Mario Draghi, decided to tie the bill’s passage to a confidence vote to end squabbling among lawmakers over the reforms, which his Cabinet had already approved. Should the government lose the vote, Draghi would have to resign. But his predecessor, Giuseppe Conte, pledged on Monday that 5-Star lawmakers, Parliament’s largest contingent, would vote ‘yes’ despite some differences.