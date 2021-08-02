ICU utilization at 75% in Region 1 according to IDPH

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reports ICU utilization is at 75% in Region 1, with 45 beds available out of 181.

"When you start to see ICU beds fill up, that means your ER will fill up and it affects our ability to manage other things," says OSF Saint Anthony Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Bartlett. "And people's ability to maintain their basic health."

Dr. Bartlett is worried the region is heading toward a surge of cases similar to what we experienced last fall.

"The amount of people with infections is enough to keep the process of mutation continuing. Until we eliminate that virus reservoir we will continue to see new variants emerge. We're up to Iota. We have Gamma and Iota. What happens if there's a Kappa virus that's more serious."

Bartlett says the Delta Variant is much more contagious than what's come before. However, he doesn't the believe the infection itself is more severe. He's hopeful the percent of population that have opted to get vaccinated, will help keep surges less intense than what we experienced in 2020.

"Hopefully people are started to get the idea the vaccine is what we've got to prevent the spread of the virus. People have to take this seriously and reconsider getting the vaccine and I hope they do it."