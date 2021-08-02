German prosecutors mull probe into flood warnings

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they are considering opening a formal investigation into possible failures by officials to properly warn the population about the devastating floods that occurred in the west of the country last month. More than 180 people were killed in Germany and dozens remain missing after heavy rain caused flash floods in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia on July 14-15. Prosecutors in the city of Koblenz said Monday that the investigation concerns possible negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm as a result of late warnings or evacuation orders. Residents of two flood-hit towns told The Associated Press that they were only warned shortly before the floods hit, and that the information they received from authorities was vague.