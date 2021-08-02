Fifth round of Illinois vaccine lottery winners announced

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois is now more than halfway through its vaccine lottery drawings after announcing the location of three more winners on Monday.

READ MORE: Data shows masks are recommended in majority of Region 1 counties

Three residents in the following cities won $100,000 cash prizes in Monday's drawing:

Macon County

Schaumburg

Springfield

Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

Last Monday, winners were announced from Bolingbrook, Champaign County and Vernon Hills. No winners have been announced in the Rockford-area so far.

Every vaccinated Illinois resident is automatically entered into the vaccine lottery.

Here's the full schedule for the drawings:

Drawing Date Pool Number of Winners Prize Winner Announcement Date* Thursday, July 8, 2021 State Wide 1 $1,000,000 Friday, July 16, 2021 Monday, July 12, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, July 20, 2021 Monday, July 19, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, July 27, 2021 Monday, July 26, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Monday, August 2, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Monday, August 9, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Thursday, August 12, 2021 Restore Illinois Regions 22 $100,000 Friday, August 20, 2021 Monday, August 16, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Thursday, August 26, 2021 State Wide 2 $1,000,000 Friday, September 3, 2021

Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule