Fifth round of Illinois vaccine lottery winners announced
CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois is now more than halfway through its vaccine lottery drawings after announcing the location of three more winners on Monday.
Three residents in the following cities won $100,000 cash prizes in Monday's drawing:
- Macon County
- Schaumburg
- Springfield
Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.
Last Monday, winners were announced from Bolingbrook, Champaign County and Vernon Hills. No winners have been announced in the Rockford-area so far.
Every vaccinated Illinois resident is automatically entered into the vaccine lottery.
Here's the full schedule for the drawings:
|Drawing Date
|Pool
|Number of Winners
|Prize
|Winner Announcement Date*
|Thursday, July 8, 2021
|State Wide
|1
|$1,000,000
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Monday, July 12, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|Monday, July 19, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, July 27, 2021
|Monday, July 26, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 3, 2021
|Monday, August 2, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 10, 2021
|Monday, August 9, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|Thursday, August 12, 2021
|Restore Illinois Regions
|22
|$100,000
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|Monday, August 16, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|State Wide
|2
|$1,000,000
|Friday, September 3, 2021
Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule
|Drawing Date
|Pool
|Number of Winners
|Prize
|Winner Announcement Date*
|Thursday, July 8, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$150,000
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|State Wide + Restore Illinois Regions
|17
|$150,000
|Friday, September 3, 2021