Fifth round of Illinois vaccine lottery winners announced

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois is now more than halfway through its vaccine lottery drawings after announcing the location of three more winners on Monday.

Three residents in the following cities won $100,000 cash prizes in Monday's drawing:

  • Macon County
  • Schaumburg
  • Springfield

Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Last Monday, winners were announced from Bolingbrook, Champaign County and Vernon Hills. No winners have been announced in the Rockford-area so far.

Every vaccinated Illinois resident is automatically entered into the vaccine lottery.

Here's the full schedule for the drawings:

Drawing DatePoolNumber of WinnersPrizeWinner Announcement Date*
Thursday, July 8, 2021State Wide1$1,000,000Friday, July 16, 2021
Monday, July 12, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Monday, July 19, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Monday, July 26, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Monday, August 2, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Monday, August 9, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Thursday, August 12, 2021Restore Illinois Regions22$100,000Friday, August 20, 2021
Monday, August 16, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Thursday, August 26, 2021State Wide2$1,000,000Friday, September 3, 2021

Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule

Drawing DatePoolNumber of WinnersPrizeWinner Announcement Date*
Thursday, July 8, 2021State Wide3$150,000Friday, July 16, 2021
Thursday, August 26, 2021State Wide + Restore Illinois Regions17$150,000Friday, September 3, 2021
