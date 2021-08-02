Day camp helps area kids cope with grief

ROCHELLE (WREX) -- Kids in the Rochelle area spent the day talking with others who experienced the same type of loss they did.

Serenity Hospice held a day camp at the Rec in Rochelle for kids dealing with the loss of a loved one or friend, who are ages 6 to 15.

The camp allows them to meet peers who experienced the same trauma they may have and grieve and play together.

The camp also features games, crafts, swimming and more. The camp was free for kids and funded by a grant from the Rochelle Area Community Foundation. Organizers say the pandemic made it even harder for kids to understand and cope with loss.

"They missed out on the help they could have gotten otherwise," said Cathy Warren, Bereavement Coordinator at Serenity Hospice. "So, I guess in that respect it is very important we are doing this now for some of them."

The next camp will be held on the third Saturday in October.