Community members argue to keep David L. Rahn Middle School open

OREGON (WREX) — Back in July, 13 News first reported that Oregon School District Superintendent Tom Mahoney recommended closing David L. Rahn Middle School in Mount Morris. On Monday, supporters of keeping the school open made their case to the Oregon School Board.

Mahoney made his recommendation due to financial hardships with the school district and that multiple health and safety improvements need to be made to the school. Mahoney says the first reason comes from a five-year stretch where the district operated at a $400,000 deficit on average. The school district cut both teachers and administrators to get future budgets balanced, but says there is still ground to make up. Mahoney also said that improvements to the school will cost between $2-6 million.

However, at Monday's meeting, the Citizen's Advisory Board claimed that the Oregon School District is not struggling financially. In his closing statement made to the board, Mount Morris Village President Phil Labash said that Equalized Assessed Value (EAV) and tax revenues are rising, which will allow the school district to operate from a financial position of strength. He also says that the repairs at DLR are cheaper that initially presented. Labash believes that the total cost is closer to $2 million rather than $6 million.

Labash added that keeping students in that school is important for their health and wellbeing. If the school is closed, the students would go to Oregon High School's building.

"This does not improve student experience," said Labash. "Actually, this move of junior high students to the high school would hinder that."

The school board will ultimately vote on whether to keep the school open at its meeting on Aug. 16.