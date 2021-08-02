Chicago’s Little Italy festival canceled for 2nd year in row

CHICAGO (AP) — Organizers of an annual festival in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood have canceled the event for a second straight year, largely to avoid further stressing vendors already struggling to find workers. The Taylor Street Little Italy Festa, which typically draws tens of thousands of people, was canceled last year because of COVID-19. This year’s cancellation was partially driven by rising COVID-19 cases and the delta variant’s emergence. But Ron Onesti, president of Onesti Entertainment, the group that puts on the event, tells the Chicago Sun-Times the primary factor was the additional strain that holding the festival would have put on businesses, particularly restaurants, struggling to find workers.