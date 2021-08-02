Brewers acquire veteran reliever John Axford from Blue Jays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Reliever John Axford’s comeback attempt has taken a detour from Toronto to Milwaukee. And it may have hit another roadblock. The Brewers acquired the 38-year-old Axford from the Blue Jays for $1 on Monday. He made his first major league appearance since 2018 later that night but retired just one of the five batters he faced before leaving with an elbow problem. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Axford will undergo an MRI.