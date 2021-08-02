Blackhawks pledge to release findings of abuse investigation

The Chicago Blackhawks have pledged to release the findings of an independent investigation into allegations a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010. CEO Danny Wirtz told team employees that in a memo. General manager Stan Bowman is among team officials who were reportedly in a 2010 meeting about the allegations and did nothing about it. Bowman reiterated he will cooperate in the investigation. Asked about recusing himself as USA Hockey’s GM for the upcoming Olympics, Bowman says the organization and Blackhawks have had discussions he is not a part of.