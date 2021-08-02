August ushers in briefly cooler temperatures for the start of a new week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures early in the work week may not feel much like August. Changes come our way for the weekend, with summertime heat making a comeback.

Quiet through midweek:

High pressure sits atop the Midwest early on this week, keeping impactful weather to a minimum. Early Monday brought some of the coolest temperatures in weeks, with a few locations getting into the 40s. Cool starts continue over the next two nights.

Monday afternoon brings high temperatures close to 80° with a few afternoon clouds. A mid-level disturbance in the Arrowhead of Minnesota early Monday could ripple through late in the day, prompting a few potential sprinkles. Most areas in the Stateline remain dry to kick off a brand new work week.

Tuesday is a near carbon copy of Monday. Sunny skies during the morning hours give way to a few bubbling clouds by the afternoon. Wednesday is likely to bring the least afternoon cloud cover, as the area of high pressure will be sitting on top of us. Highs by midweek climb into the lower 80s, with fairly comfortable dew point temperatures.

Do not get too used to the cooler temperatures the early week provides. Heat and humidity are right around the corner and promise to bring a muggy weekend.

Slowly warming up:

Cooler weather does not stick around too long. By Thursday, high temperatures creep into the middle 80s. By Friday, highs flirt with the upper 80s. Warm weather sticks around into the weekend, with highs getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Temperatures slowly warm by the middle and latter half of the work week.

Warmer weather brings a friend: humidity. The combination of heat and increased moisture could lead to a few afternoon storms for the weekend. Rain and thunderstorm chances remain isolated through the weekend.