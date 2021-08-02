Advocates prepare for a possible spike in evictions

WINNEBAGO (WREX)—Housing advocates say they are bracing for a spike in evictions as the federal moratorium ends.

Illinois' moratorium remains in place but eviction filing began on August 1st, and evictions will begin September 1st.

Homestart executive director Sarah Brinkman says many people rely on the moratorium while they wait to get financial assistance

"There is just no way to predict what is going to happen, but we feel like it could be bad," said Brinkman. "You have hard nationally that the rental assistance, that came through the national government, there is a lot of that money, but it's taking an awhile to get to people".

City of Rockford Homeless Coordinator Angie Walker says she is also worried people will lose their homes because some landlords increased their rent to make up for losses.

"So where Rockford used to have very reasonable rents, where people could afford to rent an apartment, now it's getting to the point where the rents are higher and people are having a hard time paying the rents," said Walker.

Brinkman says the end of the moratorium comes at a bad time especially for families right before this school year.

"The address where you live determines where your kids will go to school and we are in august, so you need to be registered and ready to go this month," said Brinkman.

If you live in Winnebago county and you need help to pay your rent, you can still get help.

One option is rental assistance from Winnebago county. Applications re-opened Sunday.

To qualify, you must make less than 80% of the median household income of the community.

In Winnebago County, a family of four would need to make $55,700 or less.

A single person would need to make $39,000 or less.

To apply, call 815-972-7368 and then choose option number three.

Applications remain open until August 15th.

If you started working on your application for the Illinois rental payment program before July 18th, your landlord can still access and complete it.

You can get up to $25,000 dollars for up to 15 months of assistance.

The grant can cover the past due rent from the past 12 months and future rental assistance for the next three months.

If approved, the grant will be paid to the housing provider in the form of a check. Landlords have until August 15th to finish the application.