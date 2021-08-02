$1T infrastructure bill gets first action as senators dig in

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is looking to speed up consideration of a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan national infrastructure package. He promised on Monday that fellow Democrats would work with Republicans on amendments for the Senate’s consideration. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act clocks in now at some 2,700 pages. Republican leader Mitch McConnell is praising those who crafted the bill, but says that senators need a chance to put their states’ imprints on the bill. The spending is broadly popular among lawmakers, bringing big-ticket items that cities and states can rarely afford on their own.