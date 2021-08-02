11 hours of questioning for Cuomo in harassment inquiry

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, according to The New York Times. The paper spoke to five people who had been briefed on the meeting, and who recounted some details on the condition of anonymity. Cuomo declined to say anything when asked about the meeting at a press conference on Monday. State Attorney General Letitia James hired the investigators to conduct the probe after several women accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks. Cuomo has denied the allegations.