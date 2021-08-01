Young TikTok star shot in California movie theater dies

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A young TikTok star who had been on life support after being shot inside a Southern California movie theater has died. The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas announced his death on Saturday. Barajas and 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, were watching a movie in a Corona theater on Monday night when they were shot in the head. Goodrich died at the scene. Police said the shooting appeared to be random and unprovoked. They are working with prosecutors to add a second murder count against the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez. Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, had nearly a million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.