Winnebago County confirms one person shot on Saturday night near

11:24 pm
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says one person was shot Saturday night near Klehm Arboretum.

The department says they responded to the area around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night for a shots fired call, but didn't find anyone.

However, a short time later, a person went to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim says they were in the area when the shooting occured.

The sheriff's department says there are no current suspects for the shooting.

The shooting means three people were shot in Rockford in a 6 hour period with one of them dying and another in critical conditions.

