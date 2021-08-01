Staying dry and mostly sunny as temperatures trend warmer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first week of August brings pleasant weather with mostly dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures do start to warm as we get closer to the weekend and continue to trend warmer.

High and dry:

With a mostly dry weekend, the dry conditions will continue as a mix of sun and clouds will dominate this week.

With a quiet week in store, temperatures warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Next rain chance comes next weekend.

A large area of high pressure has helped us stay dry and see some sunshine today. The thickest smoke from the wild fires out west has begun to push away from the area. Some smoke may continue to linger in the atmosphere but will not be as hazy and thick as seen this weekend.

Most of the week will feature sunshine and some cloud cover. As most of the week stays dry, the next best chance returns late next Saturday. Temperatures will keep warming back into the upper 80's.

Trends for August:

As temperatures are expected to slowly warm back into the upper 80's, temperatures for most of August are expected to trend warmer overall.

Temperatures for the first half of August trend slightly above average as they start to warm up this week.

The Climate Predication Center has updated the 8-14 day outlook for temperatures as well as the trends for precipitation. In terms of temperatures, all of Illinois is expecting to see temperatures slightly above average valid from August 9th to the 15th.

Outlook for precipitation trends slightly above average with rain chances returning after this week.

For precipitation, weather also trends to see slightly more precipitation than average. Although this week we do stay mostly dry, rain chances do return into the extended forecast as we push through the beginning of August.