Skip to Content

Several shots fired near Rockford school; no one hurt according to police

New
8:13 pm CrimeNewsTop Stories
haskell shooting resize

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say several shots were fired near the intersection of Bruce Street and Haskell Avenue, right next to Roosevelt Community Education Center.

The shooting took place around 6:30 in the evening. RPD says no one was hurt, but would not comment if any damage was caused from the shooting.

Police also didn't comment if there was anyone in custody or a suspect associated with the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rockford Police Department.

Author Profile Photo

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is the weekend reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

More Stories

Skip to content