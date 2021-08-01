Several shots fired near Rockford school; no one hurt according to police

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say several shots were fired near the intersection of Bruce Street and Haskell Avenue, right next to Roosevelt Community Education Center.

The shooting took place around 6:30 in the evening. RPD says no one was hurt, but would not comment if any damage was caused from the shooting.

Police also didn't comment if there was anyone in custody or a suspect associated with the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rockford Police Department.