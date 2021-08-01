One person killed in downtown Rockford early Sunday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police confirm one man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting in Downtown Rockford.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. on the 300 block of West State Street.

Two people were shot according to police, but they have not commented whether anyone is in custody or if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Rockford Police Department.