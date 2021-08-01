Fire crews still battling Turkish blazes as some reignite

ISTANBUL (AP) — More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. Police water cannons, usually used to control riots, assisted helicopters and firetrucks in Mugla to fight a fire. While Turkish authorities are investigating whether the fires may have started as an act of “sabotage” by outlawed Kurdish militants, experts mostly point to the climate crisis, as seen by drastic increases in temperatures, along with accidents caused by people. A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from Africa, has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean.