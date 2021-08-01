Illinois to open reservations for controlled pheasant hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are set to begin accepting permit reservations for the pheasant hunting season. The online reservation systems opens Monday. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will run 16 hunting sites and 2 additional sites will be run by a private company. On the department-run sites, daily permit fees are $30 for in-state residents and $35 for nonresidents. Six of those locations will include opportunities for young hunters between the ages of 10 and 17. Three sites provide special vehicles for hunters with disabilities who need assistance.