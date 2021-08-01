Federal officials give UIC $6M to test COVID-19 treatment

CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Illinois Chicago has received a $6 million from the federal government to test a potential drug to treat COVID-19. Researchers say the drug candidate, called VT-109, has been shown to help restore function to damaged lungs, among other things. The drug will be tested in pre-clinical animal models of COVID-19 to determine efficacy and toxicity before human trials are considered. The money is a technology and therapeutic development award from the U.S. Department of Defense.