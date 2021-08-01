Chicago officials say ‘no plans’ for COVID-related closures

CHICAGO (AP) — Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, Chicago’s top doctor says there’s “no goal or current plans to close down Chicago again.” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady urged people Sunday to get vaccinated and use masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Chicago lifted most of its pandemic restrictions in June as cases dropped and vaccination rates increased. But that has changed. The city’s average number of daily cases is 208, which is up 58% from last week when it was 131. Arwady and Mayor Lori Lightfoot also defended the city continuing with Lollapalooza, which has brought hundreds of thousands of people to a lakefront park. Lightfoot says 90% of attendees are vaccinated.