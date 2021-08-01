Chicago health care clinics order vaccines for employees

CHICAGO (AP) — Health care facilities in the Chicago are that serve some 80,000 low-income patients have joined a growing national push to require their employees to get vaccinated to try to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus. This week, Esperanza Health Centers, Alivio Medical Center, AHS Family Health Center and CommunityHealth, announced that their employees must get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot by Sept. 1. The announcement comes as a climbing number of coronavirus cases has prompted hospitals around the country and in Chicago make the same decision to require proof of vaccinations for staffers.