Brunch on the Dock helps Family Counseling Services

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Family Counseling Services hosted a "Brunch on Dock" Sunday Morning to raise funds for a good cause.

The event featured a variety of baskets being raffled along with live music.

The organization provides professional counseling services for locals struggling with mental health.

Funds raised through the brunch will go towards continuing to provide services regardless of an individuals ability to pay.

Family Counseling Services Executive Director, Lynn Momberger says the money will go towards helping individuals with no health insurance or those not able to afford the bill after insurance.

"So we do fundraiser like this to help raise the money to offset that so that anyone who needs us can have access to the mental health counseling that our office provides," said Momberger.

Momberger says it is important for the community to know they are here as a resources for all of life's issues.

"If you've thought about it and are hesitant maybe about whether you should seek mental health services or not. If you've though about not being able to afford it, reach out to us because we can be there to help," said Momberger.

Family Counseling Services will be hosting a number of other fundraisers later this year, including a meat box raffle and 'Dancing with the Rockford Starts'.