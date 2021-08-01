Baker, Sayyalinh win Men’s and Women’s City Classic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — TJ Baker stayed consistent throughout the Men's City Classic, as he separated himself from the rest of the pack finishing the tournament by 11 strokes (280 through 72 holes). Baker won the Aldeen Cup just two weeks ago, coming out on top once again at a course that he's been dominant on.

"It takes a bunch of mental toughness, golf's a mental game, especially when you're going four days," said Baker. "It's good to stay very mentally in it. I'm just lucky to be apart of such history in winning this tournament, there's so many great players. Chris Beto, Jamie Hogan, Brian Silvers, there's so many great players and to be apart of that list is pretty crazy to me."

TJ's cousin, Bennett Baker, finished third overall, shooting 72 (even par at Aldeen) on the final day to move up the leaderboard.

MEN'S FINAL TOP 5 LEADERBOARD (THROUGH 72 HOLES):

TJ Baker - 280 Matt LaMarca - 291 Bennett Baker - 294 Cody Rhymer - 296 Garrett Ralston, Owen Hultman, Ryan Arnold - 299

For the Women's City Classic, Kayla Sayyalinh beat Hui Chong Dofflemyer 5&4 in match play to capture the title. Sayyalinh was up three strokes heading to the back nine, where she kept the pace and took advantage of her opportunities.

"I feel really accomplished, I think I owe a lot to Ella (Greenberg, who served as Kayla's caddy) because she knows the green so well and it was mostly my putting that got me to succeed today," said Sayyalinh. "I'm feeling more confident going into junior year since I've had more experience playing with high-level golfers in the area and I'm going to be playing Ella again in high school which is exciting."

Sayyalinh is going to be a junior at Guilford, and is also competing in the Illinois Junior Girls Challenge this week, also at Aldeen Golf Course.