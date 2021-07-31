Skip to Content

TJ Baker takes eight-stroke lead into Men’s City final round

ROCKFORD (WREX) — TJ Baker shot at 68 at Sandy Hollow Golf Course (three under par) on Saturday in the third round of the Men's City Classic. Baker takes an eight-stroke lead into Sunday's final round.

TOP 5 LEADERBOARD (THROUGH 54 HOLES):

  1. TJ Baker - 208
  2. Matt LaMarca - 216
  3. Cody Rhymer - 219
  4. Bennett Baker - 222
  5. Troy McNulty, Garrett Ralston, Brian Silvers, Matthew Smith, Justin Christiansen - 223

Sunday's round will be played at Aldeen Golf Course.

