TJ Baker takes eight-stroke lead into Men’s City final round

ROCKFORD (WREX) — TJ Baker shot at 68 at Sandy Hollow Golf Course (three under par) on Saturday in the third round of the Men's City Classic. Baker takes an eight-stroke lead into Sunday's final round.

TOP 5 LEADERBOARD (THROUGH 54 HOLES):

TJ Baker - 208 Matt LaMarca - 216 Cody Rhymer - 219 Bennett Baker - 222 Troy McNulty, Garrett Ralston, Brian Silvers, Matthew Smith, Justin Christiansen - 223

Sunday's round will be played at Aldeen Golf Course.