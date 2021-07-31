TJ Baker takes eight-stroke lead into Men’s City final round
ROCKFORD (WREX) — TJ Baker shot at 68 at Sandy Hollow Golf Course (three under par) on Saturday in the third round of the Men's City Classic. Baker takes an eight-stroke lead into Sunday's final round.
TOP 5 LEADERBOARD (THROUGH 54 HOLES):
- TJ Baker - 208
- Matt LaMarca - 216
- Cody Rhymer - 219
- Bennett Baker - 222
- Troy McNulty, Garrett Ralston, Brian Silvers, Matthew Smith, Justin Christiansen - 223
Sunday's round will be played at Aldeen Golf Course.