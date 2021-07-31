Splash! Giants land Bryant from Cubs just before deadline

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The first-place San Francisco Giants made a big splash just before baseball’s trade deadline, getting star third baseman Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers. The 29-year-old Bryant, who can become a free agent after this season, was one of the top position players available on the market as the disappointing Cubs sold off several stars. The versatile slugger is batting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs. The surprising Giants began the day with a three-game lead in the NL West over their biggest rivals, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Chicago received right-hander Caleb Kilian and outfielder Alexander Canario in the deal.