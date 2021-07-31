Schumer: Senators will ‘get the job done’ on infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate wrapped up a rare Saturday session without producing the text of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Senators had been meeting in the U.S. Capitol as the authors of a bipartisan infrastructure plan tried to finish writing what’s sure to be a massive legislative package. Several senators had predicted that the text of the bill would be ready for review late Friday or early Saturday. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent senators home Saturday night but called on them to return at noon Sunday to continue their work. Schumer wants voting to be concluded before senators break for their August recess.