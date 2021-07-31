Rockford kids get up-close look at Olympic medals at ‘Hoopbus’ event

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the Olympic games are well underway in Tokyo, kids in Rockford got the special chance to see and hold Olympic medals.

Olympian and Blackhawks Player Development Coach Kendall Coyne Schofield took some time away from the ice to hang out with some aspiring athletes in the 815.

She brought along her gold and silver medals from her time with Team U.S.A. in 2014 and 2018.

The event was all about inspiring kids to achieve their best through art and even brought along the famous Hoopbus.

Coyne Schofield says it was a great opportunity to break away from coaching and spend time with the community.

"I've been up in Rockford quite a bit with our IceHogs on the ice and behind the bench so, to put the community aspect behind everything and have it come to fruition before we start the new season," Coyne Schofield said.

Some of the other activities at the event included court hockey, a three point shootout and a game with first responders.