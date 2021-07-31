Rockford home prices on the rise, but are cheaper compared to other homes in the U.S.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford home prices are still on the rise.

According to Rockford Area Realtors, on average, the three-month rolling average price of a home sold in Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties in May went up 17.8 percent from $143,344 in 2020 to $168,894 in 2021. This became the highest average price for homes sold in the Rockford region, with the three-month-rolling average price up $25,550 in one year.

“Regardless of price point, there are multiple offers on almost every single home right now," said Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown in a press release. We’ve never seen anything like this and the reality is it’s probably not going to end anytime this year.”

However, compared to the rest of the U.S., prices in the Rockford area are cheaper. The average existing-home price for all housing types in April across the U.S. was $341,600, while in Rockford the average was $161,693. The savings were enough for Jan Andresen & Ed Lanning to return to the Stateline from Arizona.

"When we looked at that we thought 'Wow, the bang for the buck is absolutely incredible," said Lanning. "It's just hard to beat."

Brown added that the affordable housing gives the Rockford region a number of strengths. They include improved worker and employer attraction and retention and a rise in the rate of home ownership. That adds revenues to cities and the state of Illinois because of sales, income and property taxes generated.