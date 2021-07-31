Morton Salt cuts 40% of staff at its Chicago headquarters

CHICAGO (AP) — Morton Salt has cut 40% of the staff at the 173-year-old company’s downtown Chicago headquarters following its recent purchase by a California investment firm. The company laid off about 120 of the roughly 300 employees at its Chicago offices this past week. Morton Salt says the cuts were made after a review of the company’s long-term financial outlook showed they were needed “to help meet our business goals.” The Chicago Tribune reports the downsizing follows Morton Salt’s $3.2 billion sale in April to Stone Canyon Industries. The company, which makes salt for culinary, water softening, road de-icing and other uses, has had several owners in the new millennium.