Janesville Police searching for man who allegedly stole a purse in July

JANESVILLE (WREX) — The Janesville Police Department is asking for help finding an alleged thief.

Police say a car outside of a Planet Fitness got broken into on July 15 and a purse was stolen from the car.

A short time later, police say a credit card from that purse was used at a Walmart in Beloit. Police cross referenced times to find this picture and the picture of the suspect.

Police ask you call them or CrimeStoppers if you have any information.

