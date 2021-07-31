Hooping for another country can be side door to the Olympics

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Yvonne Anderson knew playing in the Olympics for the U.S. was a longshot at best. Realistically, it was likely never going to happen. But the Arkansas native is here is at the Tokyo Games, realizing her Olympic dream — with Serbia. Anderson isn’t the only women’s basketball player to take this alternate route. Becky Hammon might be the most well-known player to realize her Olympic dreams somewhere other than the country they call home. She’s not the only Olympic import in Japan taking advantage of a FIBA rule allowing countries to tap players with dual citizenships or a player who becomes a naturalized citizen. Former UConn forward Gabby Williams is playing for France. Astou Ndour, born in Senegal, is playing in her second Olympics with Spain.