Hazy and slightly cooler conditions are in store for Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a slight chance for showers tonight, Sunday will bring dry but hazy conditions as temperatures will feel slightly cooler.

Saturday night:

With the passage of a cold front this afternoon, there is a slight chance for showers and or thunderstorms in the Stateline. The most of the overnight hours will be dry.

Futuretrack showing a chance for isolated showers and storms into tonight.

There is some activity that has been moving south through Wisconsin but most of it has frizzled out. The chance for showers and storms increases as we get closer to midnight, however chances for any activity fade as we head into early Sunday morning.

These showers and storms will be isolated, some of us will stay dry through the rest of the night.

Hazy Sunday:

Leaving the chances for rain behind, Sunday will bring dry and mostly sunny conditions.

Smoke from the wildfires hovers over the area for most of the weekend.

Despite the mostly sunny skies expected for tomorrow, the sky may look extra hazy as some of the thickest smoke from the wildfires out west continues to move over our area.

The bulk of the smoke will push out from the Stateline by Monday, however another round may return into Tuesday. There are currently air quality alerts for all counties in the state of Wisconsin, including those along the Stateline. There are no alerts or advisories for our area, however those who have sensitivities may be affected.

Cool for now:

Sunday's temperatures will be slightly cooler with forecast highs in the upper 70's. The week ahead slowly warms back into the 80's.

Comfortable and cooler weather for Sunday despite the hazy conditions.

Besides the haze, the rest of the weekend will feature low dew points. Comfortable temperatures will continue, as highs will likely stay in the upper 70's at least for two more days.

By the end of next week, temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 80's with lots of sunshine as we see little to no rain chances for the days ahead.