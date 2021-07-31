Germany’s Laschet attends WWII revolt observances in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the country’s September election says he feels “deep shame and humility” over Nazi Germany’s “crimes” against the Poles during World War II. Armin Laschet made the comments in an interview for Poland’s daily Rzeczpospolita, excerpts of which were published Saturday. Laschet said he had a personal urge to attend the weekend anniversary observances in Warsaw of the city’s 1944 revolt against Nazi German occupation. Laschet laid a wreath at the monument to the children who fought in the Warsaw Rising and was to attend a Mass and a ceremony later where Poland’s President Andrzej Duda was to speak. Sunday marks exactly 77 years since the start of Warsaw’s two-month devastating struggle against the Nazis.