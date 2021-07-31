Gallo, Rizzo excited to join Yankees for playoff drive

MIAMI (AP) — With a pair of new sluggers in place, the New York Yankees are ready to make their playoff drive. First baseman Anthony Rizzo homered in his Yankees debut Friday night and All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo also suited up for New York for the first time in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. New York obtained Gallo and left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez from the Texas Rangers for four minor league prospects Thursday. Rizzo’s nine-year tenure with the Chicago Cubs ended after he was sent to the Yankees for two prospects. Entering the series at Miami, the Yankees were 8 1/2 games behind AL East leader Boston and 3 1/2 behind Oakland for the second wild card.