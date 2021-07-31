Endangered shorebirds lose 2 chicks at Chicago beachfront

CHICAGO (AP) — Two endangered shorebirds that birding enthusiasts have tracked for years along a Chicago beachfront have lost two chicks in their second nesting setback this year. Two of the piping plovers’ four chicks recently vanished from Montrose Beach Dunes and are presumed dead. Louise Clemency, a field supervisor for the Chicago office of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, tells the Chicago Sun-Times the chicks were likely taken by predators that frequent the area. The nesting pair, known as Monty and Rose, produced four eggs earlier this year. But in early June a skunk ate all four eggs by reaching through their nest’s protective wire enclosure.