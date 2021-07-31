Community cookout raises funds for Miss Carly’s Place

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Supporters for Miss Carly's Place hosted a cookout to raise funds for the organization.

The cookout was held at Kegel Harley-Davidson with food provided by Brian's Trade Rite and shirts provided by Silky Screens.

The food was cooked on a grill Harlem High School students built and provided for the organization.

The owner of Miss Carly's, Carly Rice says they can always use volunteers and donations.

"At Miss Carly's we feed up to a thousand people a day with a sack lunch. We work really hard to get people into drug treatment within 24 to 36 hours. We are also there for human trafficked women when they are ready to get away," said Rice.

Rice also says she is grateful for the support and looks forward to continue serving the community.