Chinese pop star detained on suspicion of rape

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Beijing police say Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been detained on suspicion of rape. The announcement follows an accusation the former member of Korean boy band EXO lured young women into sexual relationships. The 30-year-old Wu earlier was accused by a teenager of having sex with her while she was drunk. He denied that accusation. The teenager said seven other women told her Wu seduced them with promises of jobs and other opportunities. The police statement says Wu was detained on suspicion of rape in response to relevant information on the internet including that he lured young women to have sexual relations.