Champaign man arrested in death of boy, 14, found in ditch

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A Champaign man has been arrested in the death of a 14-year-old boy whose body was found Friday in a roadside ditch by passersby. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says 55-year-old Daryl Vandyke is charged with the first-degree murder in Steven Wayne Butler III’s death. He’s being held in lieu of $2 million bond and is expected to make his first court appearance Monday. The News-Gazette of Champaign reports Butler’s father reported him missing to Champaign police Thursday evening. Two cyclists found his body Friday morning in a roadside ditch east of Urbana. Rietz says the boy had suffered blunt-force injuries.