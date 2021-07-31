Skip to Content

Annual Blitzball Classic in Freeport brings record turnout

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Annual Blitzball Classic was back and brought bat cracks at Little Cubs Field all afternoon.

The fourth year of the tournament brought 22 teams from across the country and raised money to help maintain the stadium.

Organizers like Connor Schneider say they'll donate the money from future tournaments back to the Freeport community.

"But next year and the years to come we are going to continue to look for new sponsorships of different charities to benefit," Schneider said. "That will be a continuous effort to get a new one in and try to help as many causes as we can with the revenue we can generate through donations."

Schneider says he looks forward to making the tournament even bigger next year.

