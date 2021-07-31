Along with hazy skies, this evening brings a slight chance for showers and storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hazy conditions set in across the Midwest with cooler temperatures also dominating the week. Thanks to a cold front, there is a slight chance for storms and some may become severe.

Slight chance:

With the passage of a cold front, there is a slight chance for showers and or thunderstorms in the Stateline. The overnight hours will likely be dry.

As a cold front pushes through the area, it brings a slight chance for showers and storms into the evening.

As a cold front moves through Wisconsin and closes in to our area, it brings a slight chance for shower/storms. There is some activity that has been moving south through Wisconsin and may reach our area by the evening.

The Storm Predication Center has released an outlook with portions of the Stateline under a 1 out of 5 on the severe threat scale. The remain of the area is under a non-severe thunderstorm outlook for the evening.

Portions of the Stateline are under a marginal risk for the potential of storms to become severe.

These showers and or thunderstorms will be isolated, some of us may end up with no rain this evening. If storms do fire up and make it to our area, the biggest threat is strong winds. With there being only a slight chance for storms to hold up, we'll monitor any activity that may form and keep you updated. Once this front moves out of the area, we will likely remain dry for the rest of the weekend.

Still hazy:

Skies may appear extra hazy as the thickest smoke hovers for the weekend.

As the wildfires out west continue to burn, the smoke continues to push over our area through most of the weekend.

Hazy skies are expected for this afternoon as well as most of Sunday. Despite there being mostly sunny skies, conditions will appear milky with some hazy sunsets. Air quality will not be greatly affected, however those who are sensitive may noticed some irritation as the thickest of the smoke hovers over us.

By Monday, we may get more clearing but more smoke is expected to move over the Stateline into Tuesday.